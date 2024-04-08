PS5 Best-Seller in the UK in March, Helldivers 2 Tracking Ahead of Spider-Man 2 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in March 2024, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry. Sales for the PS5 are up 25 percent month-on-month, but are down nine percent year-on-year.

The Nintendo Switch barely took second place, while the Xbox Series X|S was not far behind in third place. Sales for both consoles are down. Sales for the Switch are up 20 percent compared to February 2024, but are down 20 percent compared to March 2025. Xbox Series X|S saw sales up 19 percent compared to last month, but drop 18 percent year-on-year.

Overall, there were just over 117,000 video game consoles sold (GfK panel data) in the UK in March 2024. This up 22 percent over February, while compared to a year ago it is down 15 percent.

GSD data shows there were 3.65 million games sold in March 2024, which is up 26 percent year-on-year.

Helldivers 2 was the best-selling game for the second straight month. After eight weeks on the market the game is now trending ahead of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Though, it should be noted Helldivers 2 is cheaper and is also available on PC, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is exclusive to the PS5.

Dragon's Dogma 2 debuted in third place on the charts, followed by WWE 2K24 debuting in fourth place and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuting in fifth place.

Command & Conquer titles titles flooded the charts as there was a 17 game bundle released on Steam during the month. Command & Conquer: Generals and Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 both made the top 10, while a total of 10 of them were in the top 20.

Rise of the Ronin debuted in 21st place and Princess Peach: Showtime! debuted in 30th place.

There were 732,584 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in March, which is up 20 percent compared to February and up 16 percent compared to March 2023. The Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in March 2024 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Helldivers 2 (Sony) 2 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 3 Dragon's Dogma 2 (Capcom) 4 WWE 2K24 (2K Games) 5 Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (Square Enix) 6 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 7 Command & Conquer: Generals (EA) 8 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 9 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 10 Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 (EA) GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

