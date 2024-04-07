Helldivers 2 Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Helldivers 2 has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 31, 2024.

The three games that debuted in the charts last week all dropped in week two. Dragon's Dogma 2 is down one spot to second place, Princess Peach: Showtime! is down two spots to seventh place, and Rise of the Ronin fell four spots to eighth place.

EA Sports FC 24 is up three spots to third place, while NBA 2K24 and Titanfall 2 re-entered the top 10 in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Helldivers 2 Dragon's Dogma 2 EA Sports FC 24 NBA 2K24 Titanfall 2 Grand Theft Auto V Princess Peach: Showtime! Rise of the Ronin Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege It Takes Two

