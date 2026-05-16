Pragmata and Tomodachi Life Debut on the German Charts for April 2026 - Sales

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The list of the best-selling games in Germany for April 2026 have been released via game.de.

There were two new releases in the top 20 this for the month with Pragmata debuting in second place and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream debuting in sixth place.

EA Sports FC 26 is up one spot to second place, Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to third place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up four spots to fourth place.

Starfield, Resident Evil 4, and It Takes Two have re-entered the charts in fifth, seventh, and eighth places, respectively. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is up from 17th to ninth place, while Minecraft, Dead Island 2, and Diablo IV have re-entered the charts in 10th, 11th, and 12th places, respectively.

Hogwarts Legacy fell three spots to 13th place, NBA 2K26 re-entered the charts in 14th place, and Resident Evil Requiem fell from first to 15th place.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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