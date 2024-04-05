Call of Duty: Vanguard Sold Over 30 Million Units - Sales

/ 455 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Call of Duty: Vanguard sold over 30 million units worldwide, according to the LinkedIn profile for Brian Hong, who worked as a Social Media Strategist for Activision from June 2021 to June 2023.

"Acted as Social Media Strategist for Activision helping to co-develop strategy designed to acquire new players for FPS game Call of Duty Vanguard, selling 30 million copies," said Hong.

Despite having sold over 30 million units, Activision Blizzard did reveal Call of Duty: Vanguard did not meet their expectations. Activision says this was due to their own execution as the World War II setting did not resonate with some of the community and they did not deliver enough innovation.

Call of Duty: Vanguard released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2021.

Call of Duty: Vanguard sold 30 million copies pic.twitter.com/9OM437ikSs — Timur222 (@bogorad222) April 5, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles