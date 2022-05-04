Activision Blizzard Says Call of Duty: Vanguard Did Not Meet Their Expectations - News

/ 492 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Activision Blizzard in its 2021 annual report revealed Call of Duty: Vanguard did not meet their expectations. This is not a surprise as it was previously reported Activision Blizzard as a whole lost over 50 million players in its previous fiscal year. Activision alone lost a third of its player count dropping from 150 million to 100 million.

Activision says the reason the game did not meet their expectation is due to their own execution as the World War II setting did not resonate with some of the community and they did not deliver enough innovation.

"While Call of Duty remains one of the most successful entertainment franchises of all time, our 2021 premium release didn’t meet our expectations, we believe primarily due to our own execution," reads the report from Activision Blizzard. "The game’s World War II setting didn’t resonate with some of our community and we didn’t deliver as much innovation in the premium game as we would have liked.

"We are certainly addressing both of these issues with the 2022 launch. Development on the 2022 premium and Warzone experiences is being led by Activision’s renowned Infinity Ward studio. We are working on the most ambitious plan in Call of Duty history, with over 3,000 people now working on the franchise and a return to the Modern Warfare setting that delivered our most successful Call of Duty title ever."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles