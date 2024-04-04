Tactical RPG Flint: Treasure of Oblivion Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Microids and developer Savage Level have announced tactical RPG, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in Q4 2024.

"Flint: Treasure of Oblivion is an occasion for us to develop a game in a universe we have always been passionate about," said Savage Level founders Declares Aurelien and Maxime Josse. "This game gives us the possibility of informing the general public about what piracy really was, often portrayed in a caricatured and wrong way.

"Flint: Treasure of Oblivion is the culmination of a rethinking process aimed at advancing the cliches of narration in video games. With this title, we are proposing an original way of telling stories through the medium of comic book and take the opportunity to highlight the Franco-Belgian comics that have been making us dream since our childhood."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion is the first game from Savage Level, a team of industry veterans founded in 2021, promising a gaming experience that combines a rich story with deep, accessible gameplay.

Prepare to embark alongside Captain Flint, his second-in-command Billy Bones and his crew of old salts in search of a legendary treasure promising freedom and fortune. With its original narrative using traditional comic strips as a narrative medium, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion invites players to immerse themselves in a historically accurate pirate adventure spiced up with fantasy.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion delivers adventure, but also strategic depth thanks to its turn-based combat mechanics, refreshing the genre’s foundations by drawing on mechanics from role-playing and board games, notably through dice rolls. When players build their crew, each member brings unique skills to use, allowing them to adapt their strategy to their style of gameplay. During the tactical phases, players can use skill and attribute cards to improve their crew members and gain an advantage over their opponents. Hoist the mainsail and set off to discover the secrets buried in the distant lands of Flint: Treasure of Oblivion.

Turn-Based Tactical Combat

A good preparation is key! Choose your crew members with unique abilities, obtain new skills, improve your dices. During the tactical phases, use cards to trigger skills and attributes and influence the fight with dice throws.

Comic Book Narrative

Enjoy a narrative which, beyond the usual codes of comics (onomatopoeia, speech bubbles), offers players original and dynamic comic strips.

Exploration

Discover a magnificent world, from the French city of Saint-Malo to the exotic landscapes of central America. Visit diverse environments (cities, camps, jungle, caves…) powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Historically-Inspired Piracy World

The game faithfully recreates a world of piracy, incorporating historical elements (language, costumes, weapons) making the experience even more immersive.

