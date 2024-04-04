Disgaea 7 Complete Announced for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Nippon Ichi Software has announced Disgaea 7: Koremade no Zenbu Iri Hajimemashita. for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan on July 25.

The game includes Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless and all the previously released DLC bonus items, as well as an additional bonus story and new gameplay elements.

A western release has yet to be announced however, it will likely be titled Disgaea 7 Complete once it is announced.

Thanks, Gematsu.

