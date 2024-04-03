Rumor: Sony Has 'Smaller 1st-Party Games' Planned for 2024, Including New Astro Bot - News

Sony President Hiroki Totoki earlier this year revealed PlayStation does not plan to release any new major titles based on existing IP in the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025. However, this does not mean PlayStation won't release any first-party games before April 2025 as they could release major titles based on new IP, as well as smaller titles like the remaster of Until Dawn.

Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb on the Game mess Mornings podcast stated PlayStation does have some smaller first-party games planned for 2024, including a new Astro Bot game.

Grubb this week also claimed Sony is planning to host a PlayStation Showcase or State of Play sometime in May. He expects the remake of Silent Hill 2 to appear at the showcase.

"I have heard that there will be a PlayStation something, either a State of Play or a Showcase, next month, in May, so this is probably going to be there," said Grubb at the time.

He added, "I've heard both a Showcase and maybe State of Play. It seems like it might lean towards Showcase, it’s definitely in that timeframe of when they did the Showcase last year."

