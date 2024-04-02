Rumor: A PlayStation Showcase is Planned for May - News

Sony is reportedly planning to host a PlayStation Showcase or State of Play sometime in May, according to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb on the Giant Bombcast.

"I have heard that there will be a PlayStation something, either a State of Play or a Showcase, next month, in May, so this is probably going to be there," said Grubb (via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle).

He added, "I've heard both a Showcase and maybe State of Play. It seems like it might lean towards Showcase, it’s definitely in that timeframe of when they did the Showcase last year."

Grubb did say he expected the remake of Silent Hill 2 to appear at the showcase. The game was recently rated by the ESRB, suggesting the game isn't too far off. It is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

