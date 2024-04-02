Slice-of-Life Game inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

Tokyo-based developer Nagai Industries has announced slice-of-life narrative-driven simulation game set in a small-town convenience store, inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2025.

View the announcement teaser trailer belwo:

Read details on the game below:

Discover joy and wonder hidden behind the daily routine of a konbini worker, engage in meaningful conversations with a diverse cast of characters, and see how their stories intertwine in a beautifully-rendered early 1990s.

inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories is a meditative third-person single-player experience that puts you in the shoes of Makoto Hayakawa, a college student taking a break from her studies to help her aunt at the small and cozy convenience store.

Over the course of the game, you’re going to establish your own ways of managing the store and see how your day-to-day decisions affect the lives of your customers.

You will learn their buying habits and develop a unique approach to each one of them in order to make their experience at the store smooth and pleasant.

Key Features:

A relaxing, narrative-driven experience focused on character stories and dialogue interaction;

A diverse cast of characters with their own distinct personalities, buying habits, and little quirks that make each encounter memorable;

A variety of accessible mini-games, carefully recreating a store clerk’s daily routine (restock products, make phone calls, scan goods, and checkout your customers);

An authentic, beautifully-rendered konbini with a nostalgic feel of the early 1990s;

A branching storyline with multiple dialogue options, offering deep conversational experience;

An ASMR sound designed to compliment your playtime with sensations of calm and solace.

