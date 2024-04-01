Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Tops 60 Million Downloads - News

/ 218 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Konami announced the free-to-play digital card game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, has surpassed 60 million downloads worldwide.

To celebrate the milestone, Konami is offering 1,000 free Gems and three free 'Blazing Arena' packs to players who log during the celebration period. There is also a limited in-game sale through April 23.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in January 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles