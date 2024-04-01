Princess Peach: Showtime! Debuts in 1st on the the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 283 Views
Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 12, 2024, according to SELL.
Rise of the Ronin (PS5) debuted in second place, Dragon's Dogma 2 (PS5) debuted in third place, and Alone in the Dark (PS5) debuted in fourth place.
EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) dropped one spot to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Rise of the Ronin
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Alone in the Dark
Xbox Series X|S
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Alone in the Dark
- EA Sports FC 24
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- The Crew Motorfest
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Crew Motorfest
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Alone in the Dark - Collector's Edition
- Alone in the Dark
- Outcast: A New Beginning - Adelpha Edition
