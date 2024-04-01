Princess Peach: Showtime! Debuts in 1st on the the French Charts - Sales

/ 283 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 12, 2024, according to SELL.

Rise of the Ronin (PS5) debuted in second place, Dragon's Dogma 2 (PS5) debuted in third place, and Alone in the Dark (PS5) debuted in fourth place.

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) dropped one spot to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Rise of the Ronin Dragon's Dogma 2 Alone in the Dark

Xbox Series X|S

Dragon's Dogma 2 Alone in the Dark EA Sports FC 24

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III The Crew Motorfest Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Princess Peach: Showtime! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Alone in the Dark - Collector's Edition Alone in the Dark Outcast: A New Beginning - Adelpha Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles