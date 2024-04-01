PO’ed: Definitive Edition Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nightdive Studios has announced a remaster of the 1995 first-person shooter PO’ed, called PO’ed: Definitive Edition, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Friggin’ aliens! They hijacked your ship and kidnapped your shipmates. It’s enough to get a guy… PO’ed!

Originally released in 1995, PO’ed is an adrenaline-pumping first-person space shooter that features gameplay elements inspired by generational powerhouses DOOM and QUAKE. PO’ed: Definitive Edition spices up the classic 1995 shooter with updated visuals, antialiasing, increased framerate and redefined controls, and up to 4K 144 frames per second performance.

Don’t Just Get Mad, Get PO’ed!

Your ship has been overrun by aliens. Your comrades-in-arms have been annihilated and your souffle has been ruined! What do you do? Grab your jetpack and rocket launcher and fry those suckers! PO’ed features 16 of the baddest, maddest and most unattractive monsters in the galaxy. Rock-throwing ogres, plasma-shooting robots, giant bats … and walking butts!

Don’t look now, but they are all looking for something to eat. Could it be you?

PO’ed pushes first person action games to new heights! Fly through 25 spectacular 3D environments while battling vicious alien creatures. Select from a vast arsenal of weapons, including the Power Drill and the Meat Seeker. Prepare yourself for the most action-packed, fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping, infinite directional 3D gaming experience of your life!

Key Features:

A plate full of quality-of-life features to enhance the gameplay and fix bugs present in the original game (which can be toggled off).

Wet your whistle with Widescreen support to HUD and other on-screen graphics to work with widescreen.

A new delicious difficulty mode added for hardcore players

15 appetizing achievements.

A dash of Localization support for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Total freedom! Cruise on foot or fly with your jetpack through 25 wild 3D environments.

Features 16 of the baddest, maddest and most unaffectionate monsters in the galaxy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles