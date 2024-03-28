Predator: Hunting Grounds Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in Late 2024 - News

IllFonic announced it is taking over as publisher for Predator: Hunting Grounds from Sony Interactive Entertainment and the game will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in late 2024.

"This game has a strong, enthusiastic player base and a vocal community that wants to see the game updated and supported," said IllFonic CEO Charles Brungardt. "Now that IllFonic is publishing games, we knew we had to get Predator: Hunting Grounds back. We knew we needed to get back to the Chopper!"

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on future updates for the game below:

What is Coming to the Jungle in 2024 / 2025?

April 2024 – Patch 2.49 will cover the currently released PlayStation 4 and PC versions of Predator: Hunting Grounds. The focus is on player movement, Fireteam weapon rework and balance, Predator weapon balance, and user experience / playability improvements. More to come in the team’s patch notes.

– Patch 2.49 will cover the currently released PlayStation 4 and PC versions of Predator: Hunting Grounds. The focus is on player movement, Fireteam weapon rework and balance, Predator weapon balance, and user experience / playability improvements. More to come in the team’s patch notes. Late 2024 – Predator: Hunting Grounds is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This release is focused on next-gen running on Unreal 4.27, Vivox, and Wwise, with a Standard Edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition offered.

– Predator: Hunting Grounds is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This release is focused on next-gen running on Unreal 4.27, Vivox, and Wwise, with a Standard Edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition offered. Winter 2024 – New Predators

– New Predators Spring 2025 – More new Predators

Read details on the game below:

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an immersive asymmetrical shooter set in remote areas worldwide. Players are transported into the Predator universe, giving fans the closest experience to being in the films, where the Predator stalks the most challenging prey. Play as an elite special forces team member – the Fireteam – and complete paramilitary operations before the Predator finds you. Then again, what better way to bond with your fellow Fireteam than to try to turn the tables on the Yautja… Hunt the Hunter! Or play as the Predator to hunt the most worthy prey, choosing from your vast array of deadly alien tech to collect your trophies one by one. The Predator’s mission is clear: The Hunt. Study the warriors in the jungle and choose the best of the best to engage. Dispatch your targets and collect trophies to display as tokens of each hunt. Do not let your prey escape.

Failure is not an option.

