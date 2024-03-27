Report: Nintendo of America Laying Off Around 120 Contractors - News

/ 395 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo of America is reportedly laying off around 120 contractors as part massive restructuring of its testing department, according to Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach who spoke with four current and former employees. Some contractors will be brought on as full-time employees.

"Nintendo of America (NOA) has reorganized its Product Testing functions to drive greater global integration in game development efforts," said a Nintendo spokesperson in an email sent to Kotaku. "The changes will also better align NOA with interregional testing procedures and operations.

"These changes will involve some contractor assignments ending, as well as the creation of a significant number of new full-time employee positions. For all assignments that are ending, the contractors’ agencies, with NOA’s support, will offer severance packages and provide assistance during their transition.

"For those contractor associates who will be leaving us, we are tremendously grateful for the important contributions they’ve made to our business, and we extend our heartfelt thanks for their hard work and service to Nintendo."

Three contractors did state these layoffs have occurred during a "lull" in Nintendo of America's testing department. They said there have been no new major first-party games that are currently being tested. They also aren't aware of anyone with hands-on time with the Switch 2.

My understanding is roughly 120 contractor positions have been eliminated at Nintendo of America, though the company is messaging this internally as a move to "better integrate" testing across offices rather than as a cost cutting measure. — AmericanTruckSongs9 (@ethangach) March 27, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles