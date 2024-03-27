Metal: Hellsinger VR Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2, 3, and Pro - News

Publisher Funcom and developer The Outsiders have announced a collaboration with Lab42 on Metal: Hellsinger VR. The game will launch for the PlayStation VR2, Steam VR, Quest 2, 3, and Pro in 2024.

"Metal: Hellsinger in virtual realityis a match made in heaven, or should I say hell," said Funcom chief marketing officer Erling Ellingsen. "Even when we were working on the original, we fantasized about how thrilling it would be to play in VR and many fans have been saying the same. Now that fantasy is coming true and there is no doubt: slaying demons to the rhythm of epic metal tracks, all in full-motion immersive virtual reality, is just as incredible as we imagined it."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The original acclaimed rhythm shooter, developed by The Outsiders and rated 96 percent positive on Steam, has been developed for virtual reality from the ground up in collaboration with Lab42 Games, to take full advantage of the potential of virtual reality.

With over three million players having made the Hells fear the beat since the release of Metal: Hellsinger, they will this year be able to step into the half-demon body of the Unknown. With access to her full arsenal of powers and weapons, they will aim, move, dash, and shoot with complete freedom in virtual reality.

Highly requested by the community, Metal: Hellsinger VR includes the game’s legendary original score, with artists like Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), and more.

Metal: Hellsinger burns bright in virtual reality, with its meaty first-person gunplay, immersive world that pulsates to the rhythm of the music, and hypnotic, pulse-pounding gameplay flow. Aim dual pistols independently, reload manually, and slay to the beat with your blade. Whether you want to move in full virtual reality, use the joystick, or even play sitting, it’s all possible.

Stare down the hordes of Hell face-to-face on a thrilling ride to exact vengeance on the Red Judge, ruler of the Hells, in the full original campaign, voiced by Troy Baker and Jennifer Hale. With the Red Judge defeated, Archdevil Difficulty and Torment Challenges await.

