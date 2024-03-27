Hellgate: Redemption Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Lunacy Games has signed a licensing agreement with HanbitSoft to develop a new AAA entry in the Hellgate: London franchise. The game is codenamed Hellgate: Redemption and is in development for console and PC.

The game is set in an as-of-yet undisclosed part of the alternate-history, demon-apocalypse world."

"I’ve dreamed of returning to the franchise we created back in 2007 for many, many years," said Lunacy Games CEO and co-founder Bill Roper. "I’ve always felt I had unfinished business with the Hellgate IP, which is why our codename for the project is Hellgate: Redemption.

"By using Unreal Engine 5, cloud-based game servers, as many off-the-shelf solutions as possible, and great co-development partnerships, we’re putting every development dollar toward gameplay and innovation. We’re keeping core gameplay and lore elements of Hellgate: London in our current design, but our intent is to build an exciting new experience that takes advantage of the numerous advances the industry has seen over the past 17 years since the original game launched."

