Perish Launches April 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One

Publisher HandyGames and developer ITEM42 announced the four-player first-person shooter, Perish, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox one on April 15 for $19.99 / €19.99. It will be discounted by 10 percent at launch.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on February 2.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Perish is a stylish four-player first-person shooter with a cross to bear. Slay hordes of creatures on the scorched sands of Purgatory and sell their gold-stained corpses to craven priests. Kill magnificent bosses and use the proceeds to gain entrance to Elysium, a place of cosmic revelations.

You are amyetri, a corporeal spirit condemned to live a shadow life in the halfway realm of Purgatory. Bring an end to your suffering by initiating the Rites of Orpheus and defeat the chthonic deities that dominate your fractious path to Elysium.

The Deprived Initiate

Begin your journey with nothing but a broken sword. Only danake, the blood-soaked currency of the underworld, will afford you equipment better suited to tackling the Dismal Lords that stand between you and Elysium.

Risk Versus Reward

The revenant creatures of Purgatory are consumed by the same hunger for gold danake that motivates your own quest. Falling to your enemies will cause you to lose your acquired wealth. Deposit your danake in the Pantheon before you die, or continue your run to Elysium and risk losing it all.

Strength in Assembly

The underworld is a lonely place. Muster up to three friends and carve a gold-soaked path to Elysium together. Deploy co-op specific gear and gadgetry to support, defend and revive each other on the perilous path towards eternal oblivion.

A Herculean Journey

Survive the harsh environs of the scorched cliffs of Theseus, the dilapidated temples of Orpheus, and the volcanic foundries of Hephaestus. Navigate crumbling labyrinths, molten lakes of pure gold, and shattered mountains caught in the swallow of Charybdian whirlpools.

The Armory of Ares

The priestesses hold a formidable stockpile of weapons. Use your danake to gear up on powerful crowns and rings that grant the wearer significant advantages on the battlefield. Choose from a plethora of both ranged and melee weapons, then imbue your chosen armament with a host of exciting augmentations.

Key Features:

Up to four players online cooperative campaign sprawling across dilapidated temples, volcanic foundries, and ancient shipwrecks.

A series of magnificent boss-fights against rare and unexplored colossal deities from ancient Greek mythology.

More than 10 handcrafted and ornate javelins, swords, bows, and guns each with its own unique and upgradeable offensive capabilities.

Gratuitous, brutal, blood-soaked ranged and melee combat against enemies with distinctive battle behaviors.

Morbid gladiators: enemies in Perish are unforgiving, and as you travel further through Purgatory you will meet a slew of enemies inspired by Ancient Greek, Roman, and Christian mythologies.

are unforgiving, and as you travel further through Purgatory you will meet a slew of enemies inspired by Ancient Greek, Roman, and Christian mythologies. Post-launch support: Free updates to the Perish universe, with strange new enemies and even crazier weapons to play with.

