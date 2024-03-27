GBA's F-Zero Maximum Velocity Coming to Switch Online on Match 29 - News

Nintendo announced the Game Boy Advance game, F-Zero Maximum Velocity, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Friday, March 29 as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

F-Zero Maximum Velocity

Get ready to party like it’s 2585!

It’s fast, it’s dangerous and it’s revving up for its fuel-injected return: The classic Game Boy Advance game F-Zero: Maximum Velocity will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch system on March 29, available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library. Strap in, fire up and put the pedal down!

There’s only one sport that has enough thrills, spills and potential for calamity to keep an entire galaxy on the edge of its seat, and it’s known as the F-Zero Grand Prix. F-Zero Maximum Velocity is set 25 years after the original F-Zero game, with a new generation of racers piloting their plasma-powered machines and using speed bursts (and some strategic vehicle-to-vehicle bumping) in a white-knuckle race to stay ahead of the competition… and stay alive.

Climb the Grand Prix standings to unlock tracks and vehicles while you speed around 20 different courses across four difficulty levels to prove you’ve got what it takes to rank among the galaxy’s most elite racers.

F-ZERO 99 Update

You can also put your skills to the test against 98 other position-jockeying players in the multiplayer F-ZERO 99 game, available on Nintendo eShop to everyone with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership at no extra charge. Enjoy classic mode featuring a 20-pilot race with rules and tracks inspired by the original F-Zero, create Private Lobbies to go head-to-head against friends and family, and unlock hidden tracks and other in-game bonus rewards.

And make sure you stay on track, because a new update for F-ZERO 99 will be available tomorrow! As part of this update, you can take on the new Mirror Grand Prix, Mirror Tracks for Knight League and kick things into high gear with the Classic Mini Prix. Plus, try Steer Assist to help guide your machine around turns and barriers, and push your piloting skills even higher in an expanded Practice Mode. Then, check out Timed Challenges for limited time in-game rewards, Recommended Challenges for tips on what to tackle next and newly added Achievements. In the future, Mirror Tracks for King League and Queen League will become available, as well.

Intergalactic glory can be yours! Are you brave and fast enough to take it?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

