Marvel Teases Announcement for Tomorrow, March 27

Marvel Games via Twitter has teased an announcement for tomorrow, March 26 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

"An evil experiment has caused a unique disruption in the timestream," reads the tweet from Marvel Games. "Who will be pulled into this epic showdown? Get ready for an exciting reveal tomorrow at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET!"

An evil experiment has caused a unique disruption in the timestream. Who will be pulled into this epic showdown?



Get ready for an exciting reveal tomorrow at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET! pic.twitter.com/o0YblUHxUA — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 26, 2024

