Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Publisher SOEDESCO and developers Indigo Studios and Grindstone have announced first-person horror adventure game, Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror is a terrifying first-person horror adventure game that tells a dark and mysterious story in a cinematic style.

Enter the broken mind of Eliza de Moor, a once-celebrated singer, now trapped in the labyrinth of her own forgotten memories. Will you be able to piece together the mystery of your past, or will you get lost in this dark and twisted reality?

Explore Two Nightmarish Realities

Since collapsing on stage during her performance, Eliza has been suffering from amnesia. The only hope for recovering her memories lies with Doctor Stern and his experimental medicine. As Eliza, you’ll navigate the reality and the world behind the broken mirror, guided by the effects of the drug. This journey will lead you to the remains of your childhood home in Ravenhill, the Dollhouse Mansion, where unspeakable horrors await.

Recover Memories, Conquer Foes

As you search through the areas of two twisted realities, you’ll encounter terrorizing enemies in the form of sinister dolls, each representing a hidden memory of Eliza. Overcome these foes through combat with weapons or use stealth to evade them and obtain fragments of Eliza’s memory.

Test Your Wits With Haunting Puzzles

Along the way, you’ll come across various puzzles that guard the secrets of Eliza’s past. Each puzzle seamlessly integrates into the narrative, adding a blend of suspense and intrigue. Uncover the truth by gathering clues and solving puzzles scattered throughout the ghastly landscape.

Choose Your Path Wisely

Your decisions matter in Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror, shaping the outcome of Eliza’s journey and determining her ultimate fate. With multiple endings, every choice carries weight, and every action has consequences. Will you unravel the mystery unharmed, or will you fall victim to the horrors that lurk within?

Key Features:

Explore a dark and twisted reality as you recover Eliza’s memories.

Follow a thrilling narrative with captivating details sprinkled in each area.

Fight off or evade hordes of horrific dolls watching your every move.

Solve exciting puzzles, bringing you one step closer to uncovering the mystery.

Experience a chilling atmosphere with haunting music and stunning vintage noir visuals.

