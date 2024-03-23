Report: Toys for Bob and Microsoft Sign Partnership for New Game - News

Toys for Bob, the developers for Skylanders, Crash Bandicoot, and Spyro, recently left Activision to become an independent video game studio. It was said at the time they were looking into a partnership with Microsoft and are in the early days of developing its next game.

It now appears Toys for Bob has agreed to a partnership with Microsoft, according to a report from Windows Central.

The report cites sources who are familiar with a recent townhall meeting that featured the head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty who was asked about what was happening with Toys for Bob. The sources claim Microsoft has reached an agreement with the developer for their first game as an independent studio.

Booty did not state what the game would be, but he did say "it will be similar to games Toys for Bob has made in the past."

Toys for Bob was founded in 1989 and was acquired by Activision in 2005. The first game developed by the studio was 1990's Star Control and most recently assisted in the development of the Call of Duty franchise, as well as developing 2023's Crash Team Rumble.

