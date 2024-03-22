Rumor: GTA 6 Might Get Delayed to 2026 as Production Falls Behind - News

/ 151 Views

by, posted 23 minutes ago

A new report from Kotaku claims Grand Theft Auto VI might miss its 2025 release window and be delayed to 2026. This is according to sources with knowledge of the development of the game.

The sources say that "early 2025" is the internal goal to release GTA6, however, development on the game is "falling behind" and Rockstar leadership is worried the game might slip into 2026.

A delay to 2026 according to the sources is considered a "fallback plan" or an "emergency" option if needed. Rockstar Games in the past has waited until the "last minute" to make changes to plans.

A report from Bloomberg states Rockstar Games has asked its employees to return to the office full-time in the beginning of April. It says Rockstar head of publishing Jenn Kolbe told employees the company plans to end hybrid working for productivity and security reasons, and believes there are "tangible benefits" for working in the office.

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated games of all time with the first trailer topping 100 million views in about a day and a half.

Grand Theft Auto VI is in development for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles