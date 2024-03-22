Pathless Woods Launches April 3 for PC in Early Access - News

Publisher Spiral Up Games and developer AniYa Games Studio announced the open-world survival game, Pathless Woods, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on April 3.

"In a market flooded with many similar games in this genre, Pathless Woods‘ distinguishes itself with its unique ancient China theme," said two-person development team AniYa Games Studio. "It combines elements of construction, exploration, and survival in a beautifully crafted world. There’s a wealth of content to explore and engage with, and we’re genuinely looking forward to seeing the creative endeavors our players will undertake in this world!"

Pathless Woods draws players into a world that reflects the rich cultural and architectural heritage of ancient China. Players are invited to embark on a journey where they can construct everything from simple bridges to magnificent pagodas, gather resources, engage in traditional Chinese farming, and protect their homelands from adversaries. Pathless Woods also introduces a co-op multiplayer mode, allowing friends to come together to explore and enjoy a world where adventure meets tranquility.

Build Your Dream Home

Let your creativity take center stage and craft beautiful structures that capture the spirit of ancient Chinese architecture. From simple wooden homes to grand mansions and pagodas, the sky’s the limit!

Co-op Multiplayer Adventure

Join forces with up to three friends in an engaging co-operative experience. Explore, build, and survive together, with each contributing in their own special ways to the collective adventure.

Endure the Wilderness

Carve your own path and withstand the forces of nature alongside the threats posed by inhabitants. Adaptability is key, as you use the environment to your advantage to thrive.

Explore the Mysteries

Immerse yourself in breathtaking sceneries and engage with the local NPCs while unraveling the secrets hidden within ancient ruins. The journey is filled with potential discoveries and treasures waiting to be found.

Protect Your Homeland

Prepare for the continuous menace of the Jaer cultists, determined to disrupt your tranquility and deplete your resources. Remain alert and protect yourself and your allies from their unyielding assaults to safeguard your land and preserve your quality of life.

Farm and Harvest

Embrace traditional Chinese agricultural practices to cultivate your crops, mastering the art of water irrigation, fertilizer use, and temperature control. Enjoy the rewards of your harvest, indulging in the exquisite tastes of Chinese cuisine.

