Hauntii Releases May 23 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 323 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Firestoke and developer Moonloop Games announced the adventure game, Hauntii, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on May 23.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Eternity. A place that exists outside of space, where all souls eventually end up. No ghost can truly die in Eternity, but all can be led astray, corrupted into hellish versions of their former selves.

A mysterious race of glowing creatures, known as Eternians, guides lost souls to an ominous central tower where they appear to ascend to a higher plane. They look like angels, but no one really knows who they are, nor where they came from.

As Hauntii, you’ll traverse this mysterious world—using your ghostly powers to possess both its inhabitants and the environment itself, leading to a wide range of solutions to combat and puzzle scenarios.

Haunt

As a ghost, use your haunting powers to command both creatures and the environment itself.

Craft an array of solutions to puzzles, and devise various approaches to combat scenarios.

Explore

An expansive hand-crafted world, with tight yet open-ended environments. Whichever path you take, there’ll always be something around the corner, waiting to be discovered.

Collect

Build the Constellations and uncover the story of Hauntii’s past life. Find the pieces you’ll need by exploring, solving challenges, and trading with other ghosts.

Relax

A twin-stick game like no other, Hauntii combines classic shooting action with a slower, more contemplative pace as you traverse the otherworldly landscapes of Eternity—all set to a richly textured soundtrack by LightReturn.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles