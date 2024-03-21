Dead Island 2: SoLA Expansion Releases April 17 - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios announced the second story expansion, called SoLA, for Dead Island 2 will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 17.

Read details on the expansion below:

Stage dive into the heart of SoLA, the ultimate Californian music festival, built upon ancient grounds. Stalking the pulsating heart of Los Angeles’ final rave is a psychedelic beat that has unleashed total chaos, leaving nothing but a rotting crater of gore and a malevolent presence haunting the shadows. Something is out there and it’s still hungry.

New Storyline

A deadly virus sweeps through The Valley, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies as a chthonic rhythm calls from beyond: the beat of the Autophage. Lured to the festival by an enigmatic warning message, players must explore SoLA’s ruins and put a stop to this otherworldly menace.

New Location

A visceral, gore-drenched music festival in the heart of HELL-A echoing to the sound of The Beat which threatens to turn the living into zombies and could soon make its way out of the forsaken city and across the globe.

New Enemies

Including the Whipper, a new apex variant enemy, driven mad with self-loathing by the Autophage. Their compulsion to self-mutilate has turned them into a horrific nightmare of disemboweled intestines, allowing them to lash out at range. Along with this mangled creature is the Clotter, another new unsettling apex zombie, that can decompose into a revolting pile of gore, making it immune from damage in that form, and then reform elsewhere to continue the fight. Capable of firing a powerful jet of putrid blood from their heart, it’s deadly both up close and at a distance.

New Legendary Weapons

Tear the undead apart with the Ripper, a deadly fusion of a baseball bat and circular saw into a percussive machine of dismemberment. For slicing at a distance, try the Sawblade Launcher: a heavy weapon firing rotary sawblades, this is the perfect weapon for ranged decapitation and dismemberment.

