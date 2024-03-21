Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Update 1.020 Out Now - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 803 Views
Square Enix has released update 1.020 for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
The update improves frame rate and overall game stability, as well as fixing a number of bugs.
Read the patch notes below:
- Fixed typos and omissions in some text.
- Fixed a bug that occurred on the map under certain conditions when controlling a character.
- Fixed a bug in battle in which Red XIII’s abilities Lunatic High and Watcher’s Spirit could be easily canceled.
- Fixed a bug in battle in which enemies would stop moving under certain conditions.
- Fixed a progress bug that occurred during quests under certain conditions.
- Improved frame rate and overall game stability.
- Added Sharp and Soft options to the Performance Mode display settings.
- Improved the graphics quality.
- The camera’s reverse setting is now applied when controlling a gliding Chocobo.
- The camera’s reverse setting is now applied to the sharpshooting mini-game camera.
- Enhanced guidance support while climbing the ivy in the Mythril Mine location.
- Added difficulty settings to the customization screens for the mini-games Fort Condor and Gears and Gambits.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is available now for the PlayStation 5.
I enjoyed Fort Condor more in Intergrade, but the gameplay is immese. I hope this wins game of the year, it is outstanding.
The mini games are fantastic, i'm able to get the highest score in each one, but the piano is a nightmare. I can't even get close to B 🫠. No platinum trophy for me 😭
Fort Condor was quite easy for me. As opposed to say the Piano mini game.
The shooting one I could probably do eventually but I'll never be able to do any of the piano ones.