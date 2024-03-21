Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Update 1.020 Out Now - News

posted 12 hours ago

Square Enix has released update 1.020 for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The update improves frame rate and overall game stability, as well as fixing a number of bugs.

Read the patch notes below:

Fixed typos and omissions in some text.

Fixed a bug that occurred on the map under certain conditions when controlling a character.

Fixed a bug in battle in which Red XIII’s abilities Lunatic High and Watcher’s Spirit could be easily canceled.

Fixed a bug in battle in which enemies would stop moving under certain conditions.

Fixed a progress bug that occurred during quests under certain conditions.

Improved frame rate and overall game stability.

Added Sharp and Soft options to the Performance Mode display settings.

Improved the graphics quality.

The camera’s reverse setting is now applied when controlling a gliding Chocobo.

The camera’s reverse setting is now applied to the sharpshooting mini-game camera.

Enhanced guidance support while climbing the ivy in the Mythril Mine location.

Added difficulty settings to the customization screens for the mini-games Fort Condor and Gears and Gambits.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is available now for the PlayStation 5.

