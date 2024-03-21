Broken Roads Launches April 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 509 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Developer Drop Bear Bytes announced the narrative-rich, isometric, turn-based RPG, Broken Roads, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on April 10.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Broken Roads is an original and narrative-rich, isometric, turn-based role-playing game set in an unforgiving, post-apocalyptic Western Australia. It presents a post-apocalypse with real-world locations and landmarks serving as the backdrop for the complex stories of Australia’s survivors.

At the heart of Broken Roads‘ thoughtful and mature storylines is a deep and meaningful morality system—the Moral Compass—that influences quests, dialogue, and character development. The system is shaped along four different philosophical paths: Humanist, Utilitarian, Machiavellian, and Nihilist, each with their own unique traits. As the journey begins, players will be asked a series of questions—moral quandries—that determine their starting position on the compass. Decisions made throughout the game will then shift their philosophical leaning and affect future choices, quests, and reactions from the people they meet.

Deep and Compelling

Broken Roads builds on classic single-player role-playing games, blending traditional gameplay with original mechanics and experiences.

Moral Compass

A unique system that influences both story and gameplay as the plot unfolds.

Authentic Setting

Explore real-world locations across a post-apocalyptic Western Australia filled with intriguing and emotional stories.

Unique Visual and Musical Styles

Hand-drawn visuals and a soundtrack composed with instruments constructed from everyday objects help make the world of Broken Roads vibrant and alive.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles