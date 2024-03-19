Helldivers 2 Tops the Steam Charts, Dragon's Dogma 2 Pre-Orders Take 2nd - News

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 12, 2024, which ended March 19, 2024. The Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition for the game has fallen to 22nd place.

Pre-orders for Dragon's Dogma 2 is up one spot to second place ahead of its release this Friday, March 22.

Steam Deck is down one spot to third place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 10 in fourth place, and Baldur's Gate 3 is up from ninth to fifth place.

Dead by Daylight, Cyberpunk 2077, and EA Sports FC 23 re-entered the top 10 in sixth, seventh, and eighth places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Helldivers 2 Dragon's Dogma 2 - Pre-orders Steam Deck Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Baldur's Gate 3 Dead by Daylight Cyberpunk 2077 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Red Dead Redemption 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Helldivers 2 Dragon's Dogma 2 - Pre-orders Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Baldur's Gate 3 Dead by Daylight Cyberpunk 2077 EA Sports FC 24

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

