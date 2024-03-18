Sand Land Demo is Now Available - News

/ 634 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer ILCA have released a demo for Sand Land for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Progress made in the demo won't transfer to the full game, however, playing the demo will unlock bonus items.

View the demo trailer below:

Read details on the demo below:

Playable Contents

Experience exciting vehicle action and exploration through a partial area of the SAND LAND map in this explosive demo!

Exploration of a limited portion of the SAND LAND map.

SAND LAND map. Limited Beelzebub, Rao, and Thief playable character action.

Limited Battle Tank, Battle Armor, and Motorbike vehicle action.

Play the demo and receive bonuses in the full game:

Bonus items will be unlocked in the full game by playing the demo! These can be used to enhance vehicles in Spino. 30 B-Grade Steel 30 B-Grade Bolt



Read details on the game below:

In this action RPG, you will become the main character as Beelzebub. Lead your company of heroic misfits and explore the legendary world of SAND LAND developed by the creator of Dragon Ball & Dr. Slump, Akira Toriyama.

Story

Adventure through the vast world!

Dive into a desert world where both humans and demons suffer from an extreme water shortage—SAND LAND. Meet the Fiend Prince Beelzebub, his chaperone Thief, and the fearless Sheriff Rao, and follow the team on an extraordinary adventure in search of the Legendary Spring hidden in the desert.

Vehicle Action

Exciting vehicular action with countless ways to battle!

Design and operate a large variety of vehicles, including Battle Tanks with powerful cannons, Motorbikes that speed through deserts, and Jump-bots that bounce over rivers to explore every corner of the continent.

Customization

Customize vehicles to your style!

Use your tact and imagination to develop tanks and other vehicles that will help you navigate this vast land, using a wide array of part combinations. Unlock vehicles that can be levelled-up with various mechanic parts, including weapons, engines and suspensions.

Sand Land will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in Japan on April 25 and worldwide on April 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles