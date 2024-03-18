WWE 2K24 Debuts in 5th on the New Zealand Charts, Command & Conquer Dominates - Sales

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 10, 2024.

WWE 2K24 debuted in fifth place.

The rest of the top 10 consists of different Command & Conquer games. Command & Conquer: Generals is in second place, Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight is in third place, and Command & Conquer: Red Alert. 3: Uprising is in fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Helldivers 2 Command & Conquer: Generals Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight Command & Conquer: Red Alert. 3: Uprising WWE 2K24 - NEW Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun Command & Conquer Command & Conquer: Red Alert Command & Conquer: Renegade

