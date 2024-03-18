By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Tales of Series Character Designer Mutsumi Inomata Has Died

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 225 Views

The official Twitter account for Mutsumi Inomata, who was the main character design on several Tales of series titles, announced she has died.

The Tales of games Inomata worked on includes Tales of DestinyTales of EterniaTales of Destiny 2Tales of RebirthTales of the TempestTales of InnocenceTales of HeartsTales of GracesTales of XilliaTales of Xillia 2Tales of ZestiriaTales of Berseria, and Tales of Crestoria

Inomata also worked as a character designer on several anime, including WindariaPlawres SanshiroFuture GPX Cyber Formula, and Brain Powerd.

1 Comments
Darashiva (55 minutes ago)

That's unfortunate, I've always liked the look of the Tales series and its characters. I hope she at lead died peacefully, whatever the reason was.

  • +1