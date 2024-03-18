Tales of Series Character Designer Mutsumi Inomata Has Died - News

The official Twitter account for Mutsumi Inomata, who was the main character design on several Tales of series titles, announced she has died.

The Tales of games Inomata worked on includes Tales of Destiny, Tales of Eternia, Tales of Destiny 2, Tales of Rebirth, Tales of the Tempest, Tales of Innocence, Tales of Hearts, Tales of Graces, Tales of Xillia, Tales of Xillia 2, Tales of Zestiria, Tales of Berseria, and Tales of Crestoria.

Inomata also worked as a character designer on several anime, including Windaria, Plawres Sanshiro, Future GPX Cyber Formula, and Brain Powerd.

