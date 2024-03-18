Balatro Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Playstack and developer LocalThunk announced the poker-inspired roguelike deckbuilder, Balatro, has sold over one million units in its first month.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the support and enthusiasm from players worldwide," said Playstack CEO Harvey Elliott. "The game’s success is a testament to the quality and creativity that the indie sector can deliver, proving that even in uncertain times, innovative games can thrive. We extend our deepest thanks to every player who has joined us on this adventure."

Solo develope LocalThunk added, "I’m so grateful to all the players and people that have made this happen. I still can’t grasp the response to this game, and I am overjoyed that so many people have been able to have fun with my silly creation. I’m so fortunate that I can continue working on my passion as a career. Thank you!"

Balatro released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 20.

This morning Balatro hit a momentous milestone...



ONE MILLION COPIES SOLD!



We still have some fun things planned for the future, but for now... pic.twitter.com/S7PEb0qjeG — Balatro (@BalatroGame) March 18, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

