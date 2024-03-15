Steam Spring Sale is Now Live - News

Valve has launched the Steam Spring Sale, which runs until March 21 at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Thousands of games have been discounted on Steam.

Here are some of the featured discounted games:

Diablo IV - $34.99 (50% off)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - $45.49 (35% off)

Ready or Not - $33.49 (33% off)

Payday 3 - $25.99 (35% off)

Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)

Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)

Palworld - $26.99 (10% off)

Party Animals - $13.99 (30% off)

Enshrouded - $26.99 (10% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)

Lies of P - $44.99 (25% off)

Remnant II - $29.99 (40% off)

Cities Skylines II - $44.99 (10% off)

Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)

Ark: Survival Ascended - $35.99 (20% off)

Dave the Diver - $14.99 (25% off)

Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)

House Flipper 2 - $31.99 (20% off)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $55.99 (20% off)

Lethal Company - $7.99 (20% off)

