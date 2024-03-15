Dragon's Dogma 2 Overview Trailer Released - News

Capcom has released the overview trailer for the action RPG, Dragon's Dogma 2, which has been narrated by Ian McShane.

"Welcome to the captivating and immersive fantasy world of Dragon's Dogma 2," reads the description to the trailer. "The incomparable Ian McShane walks you through what lies in store in this epic action-RPG."

Dragon's Dogma 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 22, 2024. The standard edition is priced at $69.99, while the Deluxe Edition will be priced at $79.99 and include the base game and the "A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack" DLC.

