The Smurfs: Village Party Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 145 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Microids and developer Balio Studio have announced party game, The Smurfs: Village Party, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch,, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on June 6.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Papa Smurf is having an extraordinary party! For this occasion, he is asking all the Smurfs to take part in the preparations to make the party unforgettable! Scour the village and invite all the Smurfs to the event, but beware of Gargamel who has heard about the party and will do everything he can to spoil it…

In party game mode, get your friends and family together for hours of fun in 50 mini-games inspired by the world of Smurfs. In adventure mode, set off on a thrilling journey full of quests, meet over 100 iconic Smurfs and explore 10 different regions, from the Smurf village to Gargamel’s territory.

Party game

50 mini-games.

19 playable iconic Smurfs.

Over 31 outfits for your playable Smurf.

Six types of games (sport, quickness, luck, memory, battle, and accuracy).

Up to four players local multiplayer.

Adventure Mode

Original story in the Smurf Village.

Meet over 100 iconic Smurfs.

10 varied environments (Enchanted Forest, Snowy Mountains, Gargamel’s Territory, etc.).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles