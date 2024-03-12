Super Sami Roll 2 Announced for PC - News

Sonzai Games has announced rolling physics-based platformer, Super Sami Roll 2, for PC via Steam.

A colorful 3D platformer with rolling physics-based movement. Sami and Vera are back and they brought new friends with their own unique abilities. Roll, grapple, and bounce around like never before in this new epic adventure.

Story

Sami is celebrating his birthday party with friends, when suddenly the evil Albert VII appears in the sky riding his new airship and kidnaps everyone except Sami. Rumors say that Albert VII plans to open a zoo on the moon. Could he be plotting to add Sami’s friends to the exhibit?

Help Sami free his friends one by one as you visit all kinds of exciting and wondrous locations and get ready to run, jump, rail grind, and, most of all, roll your way to victory!

Features:

New exciting and colorful environments you’ll want to return to.

Several playable characters with distinct abilities to choose from.

Customizable outfits for the main characters (of course!).

Accessibility options to make sure that everybody has an awesome time!

Secrets! Tons of them.

Returning of Evader Music for an amazing upbeat soundtrack.

