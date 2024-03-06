Retro-Focused Rock It Games Publisher Has Been Founded - News

Rock It Games, a California-based publisher, has announced its establishment.

The company will focus on supporting independent developers and will have a mission on publishing games that capture the essence of retro gaming. It aims to release 10 retail games in 2024, along with more digital relases.

The first two games from Rock It Games are Space Invaders Deck Commander – The Board Game and Spooky’s Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation.

"It’s been a lifelong dream to create a gamer-centric publisher like Rock It Games," said Rock It Games CEO Michael Devine. "We are dedicated to providing a platform for indie and retro game developers to showcase their creative genius to players who love the nostalgia of retro gaming and freedom of creatives that only indies provide."

Rock It Games is an entertainment publisher that brings indie and retro games to players by partnering with independent developers and intellectual property holders to explore development and publishing opportunities to successfully bring titles to market and maximize the value of a game’s lifecycle. With this elevated publishing experience for creatives in the gaming industry, the goal is to allow developers greater agency over the titles they create with a more holistic process from beginning to end of the development cycle, and through launch and beyond. This includes providing developers with input in more areas such as marketing, public relations, social media, and more.

Founder Michael Devine, CEO, has 35 years of veteran experience in the video game industry. Michael’s devotion to uplifting lesser-known and underappreciated gems in the gaming space has permeated nearly every career decision he has made, and his primary job is finding amazing people to work with to bring his vision for Rock It Games to life. He has worked in sales, marketing, and as a business development executive at 3DO, TDK, Tommo, and Ziggurat Interactive where he launched or relaunched over 250 games including Heroes of Might and Magic 2 to 4, Army Men, Robotech, Bloodrayne, and Bubsy.

Seasoned veteran Douglas Bogart has joined as a founding member and will work on games curation at Rock It Games given his passion for games preservation and proven track record of signing highly desired game partnerships. He is well respected by indie developers and has worked in the video game industry for over a decade, with a humble beginning working in testing and tech support, to co-founding one of the most premiere physical publishers, Limited Run Games.

