Space Invaders Deck Commander – The Board Game Announced for All Major Platforms

Publisher Rock It Games and developer Sickhead Games have formed a partnership with Taito and announced Space Invaders Deck Commander – The Board Game for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG. It will launch this Summer.

Space Invaders Deck Commander – The Board Game is a full-throttled roller coaster ride taking the retro classic arcade shooter now with fast paced strategy into the 3D world. Fans will enjoy once more the sights and sound of the original game reimagined in a whole new way.

Play it solo style or cooperatively, online or offline and climb the international TAITO leaderboards. The exclusive commander deck of options will guarantee no two games would ever be the same.

