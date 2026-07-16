Neko Odyssey Launches July 30 for Switch - News

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Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer Secret Character announced the cat photography casual adventure game, Neko Odyssey, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 30.

The game first released for PC via Steam in December 2024.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Neko Odyssey is a game for cat lovers you can’t miss!

Here’s a slightly unusual casual adventure game where the main gameplay centers around taking pictures of cats. The pixel art graphics in a 3D setting create a charming atmosphere reminiscent of Japanese animation.

In the game, you’ll have to search for cats in various locations throughout the town and take pictures to upload to social media (in game). Each photo you upload will earn likes from netizens. As you receive more likes, you’ll become better known, and your followers may offer tips on finding new and different cat poses.

During the cat photography sessions, some cats may require you to establish a connection with them before allowing you to photograph them. You’ll also encounter certain events that will lead you to discover new photo opportunities.

Apart from taking cat photos and sharing them on social media, the game features a main storyline where you’ll unravel the mysteries of the town based on the information you capture in your cat photos. You’ll experience excitement, cuteness, and inspiration along with the adventure in this game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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