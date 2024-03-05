Fallout-Themed Xbox Controllers Available With Xbox Design Lab - News

Xbox and Bethesda have announced Fallout-themed Xbox controllers are now available exclusively with Xbox Design Lab.

The controller features a collage of Vault Boy perk icons that have been featured throughout the franchise's history. Xbox Design Lab lets you personalize the controller from blue and yellow reminiscent of the vaults, to silver and grey that represent the Brotherhood of Steel, and more.

Read the Xbox Wire post below:

Straight from the vault, we’re thrilled to unveil the all-new Xbox Wireless Controller – Fallout, ready for you exclusively at Xbox Design Lab! Get ready to dive into the immersive world of one of gaming’s most beloved franchises. This Fallout-themed controller is a heartfelt tribute to the iconic character from the series we all adore, Vault Boy, showcasing each of his unique S.P.E.C.I.A.L. traits. Secure your spot in the wasteland and get your hands on this epic addition to your gaming arsenal today!

This controller is designed with a collage of some of the most iconic Vault Boy perk icons from throughout the franchise’s history. The white background with the grey etchings of the character allows the design to incorporate all these memorable moments, while still leaving space for you to add all of the colors you love! The blue and yellow colored Vault Boy and Vault-Tec decal surrounding the Xbox button fully tie in the aesthetic that visually represents the post-apocalyptic games. And if you look close enough, you can also find some hidden Easter eggs in the collage that you don’t want to miss!

Xbox Design Lab also allows you to personalize your Fallout controller to create a truly S.P.E.C.I.A.L. configuration. Emerge from your vault in style as you choose from a variety of button styles curated for your Fallout color scheme. From the iconic blue and yellow reminiscent of the vaults, the silver and grey that represent the Brotherhood of Steel, or any other color combination that represents your favorite Fallout color scheme. You can even upgrade your loadout further with metallic triggers and D-pads, rubberized side and back grips and a personal engraving so no one at the settlement will confuse your controller for their own.

This controller also comes packed with additional features to assist in your survival in a post-apocalyptic world. You can explore these rich story-based games for a long time with over 40 hours of battery life. You can also use your newly customized controller across various platforms as it supports both Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless connection. From taking on Appalachia with your friends in Fallout 76 to building your own vault on mobile devices in Fallout Shelter, this controller makes for the perfect companion. Each Xbox Design Lab controller comes with a 3.5mm jack, and once you have connected with your favorite compatible headset, it will let you enjoy the sounds of the irradiated world around you as you chat with friends. Save your favorite moments from the games by using the dedicated Xbox share button, and remap your controllers to your tastes by using the Xbox Accessory App.

Prepare for the future and design your own S.P.E.C.I.A.L. controller. Grab yours now exclusively on Xbox Design Lab!

