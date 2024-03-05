Xbox Game Pass Adds MLB The Show 24, Control, No More Heroes 3, and More - News

Microsoft has announced six more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Control Ultimate Edition, No More Heroes 3, Lightyear Frontier, MLB The Show 24, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and PAW Patrol World.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Load up your Boltgun and unleash the awesome Space Marine arsenal to blast your way through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood in a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, frenetic gameplay and the stylish visuals of ’90s retro shooters.

Coming Soon

PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 7

Explore the world of “PAW Patrol” like never before, in a 3D action adventure where anything is PAWsible. Play as your favorite pups, drive their vehicles, and save the day by taking on fun rescues and missions either in single-player or with your family in couch co-op. It’s the ultimate PAW Patrol playtime!

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 12

Are you ready, kids? SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom is coming to Game Pass! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy in this faithful remake and thwart Plankton’s evil plan to take over Bikini Bottom. Battle Plankton’s army of rogue robots – this time with friends in multiplayer mode! Meet all your favorite Bikini Bottomites, voiced by their original voice actors and show Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs.

Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 13

From developer Remedy Entertainment, this supernatural third- person action-adventure will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world. Control Ultimate Edition contains the main game and all previously released expansions (The Foundation and AWE).

No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 14

No More Heroes 3 follows the otaku assassin Travis Touchdown as he takes up his trusty beam katana once more and slashes his way through 10 of the deadliest fighters in the galaxy. Rack up combos with Travis’ beam katana and experience hack-and-slash action like never before!

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 19

Available on day one with Game Pass: Start your interstellar homestead in this peaceful open-world farming adventure! Build your sustainable exofarm, grow alien crops, customize your mech, and explore a new world full of mystery with up to three friends!

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) – March 19

Available on day one with Game Pass: Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams in MLB The Show 24. Want to hit the field early? Game Pass members can unlock up to four days early access plus deluxe edition bonus content with the purchase of the Digital Deluxe Add-On Bundle. Learn more about how MLB The Show 24 continues to tell important stories from the Negro Leagues on Xbox Wire.

In Case You Missed It

Dead Island 2 (Cloud and Console) – Available now

A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, turning its inhabitants into zombies. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, uncover the truth behind the outbreak and discover who – or what – you are. Survive, evolve and save the world in this first-person zombie slaying adventure!

DLC / Game Updates

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Victors and Vanquished – March 14

Embark on a thrilling journey with Victors and Vanquished! In 19 epic scenarios, play as Ragnar Lothbrok, Oda Nobunaga, Charlemagne, and more. Your strategy and choices decide your fate: will you emerge as the ultimate victor, or fall as the vanquished? Secure your pre-order now and save 15% – and be prepared to conquer the battlefield!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Stumble Guys Retro Hot Dog Pack – Available now

Show off your wackiness as you race to the finish line with your Retro Hot Dog skin, Fire Emote, 250 Gems and 50 Stumble Tokens. This Perk content requires Stumble Guys to use (Free to Play).

Century: Age of Ashes – Forgotten Bay Pack – Available now

Brave the silence with the Forgotten Bay dragon, the Flaming Crude Cleaver axe and a 14-Day XP Booster. Requires Century: Age of Ashes to use (Free to Play).

Leaving March 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. If you want to keep the fun going, be sure to use your membership discount to save up to 20% off your purchase!

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Shredders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

