Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is PlayStation's Biggest Single-Player Launch Ever on Steam

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Sucker Punch Productions and Nixxes Software a few days ago released Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store for $59.99.

The game on its first day available on PC reached a peak of 57,934 concurrent players on Steam and over the weekend it has set a record for the highest peak player count ever for a single-player game from PlayStation with 77,154 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.

God of War (2018) was the previous record holder with a peak of 73,529 concurrent players. If you include multiplayer PlayStation games on Steam, Helldivers 2, would easily be in first with 458,709 peak concurrent players.

View the PC launch trailer below:

A PSN account is not required to play the single-player mode on the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut. However, it is required in order to use the PlayStation Overlay and play the Legends online multiplayer mode.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut first released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in August 2021. The original game launched for the PS4 in July 2020.

