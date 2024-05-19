EA Sports College Football 25 Reveal Trailer Released - News

Electronic Arts has released the reveal trailer for EA Sports College Football 25.

In EA Sports College Football 25 experience explosive gameplay variety across 134 FBS schools and immerse yourself in the iconic atmospheres of college football as you chase college greatness.

This game includes optional in-game purchases of virtual currency that can be used to acquire virtual in-game items, including a random selection of virtual in-game items.

Unless licensed, all names and identifying characteristics are fictitious. For fictitious persons, any similarities to actual persons, living or dead, is coincidental and not intended.

EA Sports College Football 25 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 19 for $69.99. A Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99. It includes three days of early access, 600 College Football Points and the Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack.

