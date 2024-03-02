Physics Puzzle Game Fruit Mountain Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

/ 494 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer BeXide has announced physical puzzle game, Fruit Mountain, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

View a gameplay demo video below:

Read details on the game below:

Fruit Mountain is a 3D physics puzzle game where you stack fruits. Combine fruits of the same kind to make them bigger and bigger! Be careful not to let them overflow from the plate and create your own Fruit Mountain!

Easy to Play!

Simply throw fruits and stack them on the plate.

Combine fruits of the same kind to make them bigger!

Game over if the fruits fall off the plate!

Score Up

The bigger the fruit, the higher your score!

Make chains for even higher scores!

Ranking

Compete with players from all over the world and test your skills.

Aim for a high score and keep challenging yourself!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles