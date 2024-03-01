Crash Team Rumble Final Content Update Releases on March 4 - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bob announced Crash Team Rumble will be getting its last content update on March 4.

A new Battle Pass will be added to the game that includes all the content from the previous three seasons.

"March 4, 2024 will be the final content update for Crash Team Rumble," reads a message when players open the game (via VideoGamesChronicle). "The core game will still be live and players will have access to a free 500-tier battle pass that includes 104 new items. This will include all of the Battlepass content from Seasons 1 through 3, plus all the available event rewards.

"Additionally, Crash Coin purchases will be turned off, and players can use their existing Crash Coins to purchase tier skips for the Battlepass."

Crash Team Rumble released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in June 2023.

Developer Toys for Bob this week announced it is leaving Activision to become an independent video game studio. They are currently exploring a possible partnership with Microsoft and are in the early days of developing its next game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles