EA Shuts Down Battlefield Single-Player Developer Ridgeline Games - News

/ 323 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

As part of a round of layoffs, Electronic Arts has announced it is shutting down Ridgeline Games.

The studio was founded in late 2021 and was developing a Battlefield single-player game. Some of its developers will be moved to work at Ripple Effect, which is based in Los Angeles.

Danny Isaac and Darren White at Criterion Games will be overseeing future Battlefield single-player games following Marcus Lehto leaving the company this week, according to IGN.

"Gut punched to see EA lay off my team," said Lehto via Twitter after he found out EA was doing a round of layoffs. "So many very talented devs who were incredibly valuable to the Battlefield franchise."

Gut punched to see EA lay off my team. So many very talented devs who were incredibly valuable to the Battlefield franchise. https://t.co/N3lYSjeO6z — Marcus Lehto 🇺🇦 (@game_fabricator) February 28, 2024

EA is laying off five percent of its workforce. The publisher had 13,400 employees at the end of March 2023, which would mean around 670 people will be let go.

The publisher is closing some offices and sunsetting some live service games, as well as moving away from developing future games based on licensed IP that they do not believe will be successful as the industry continues to change.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles