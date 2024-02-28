EA Laying Off Around 670 Employees - News

Electronic Arts (EA) announced it is laying off five percent of its workforce. The publisher had 13,400 employees at the end of March 2023, which would mean around 670 people will be let go.

The publisher will be closing some offices and sunsetting some live service games, as well as moving away from developing future games based on licensed IP that they do not believe will be successful as the industry continues to change.

"Given how and where we are working, we are continuing to optimize our global real estate footprint to best support our business,' said EA CEO Andrew Wilson. "We are also sunsetting games and moving away from development of future licensed IP that we do not believe will be successful in our changing industry.

"This greater focus allows us to drive creativity, accelerate innovation, and double down on our biggest opportunities — including our owned IP, sports, and massive online communities — to deliver the entertainment players want today and tomorrow. Lastly, we are streamlining our company operations to deliver deeper, more connected experiences for fans everywhere that build community, shape culture, and grow fandom.

"In this time of change, we expect these decisions to impact approximately 5 percent of our workforce. I understand this will create uncertainty and be challenging for many who have worked with such dedication and passion and have made important contributions to our company. While not every team will be impacted, this is the hardest part of these changes, and we have deeply considered every option to try and limit impacts to our teams.

"Our primary goal is to provide team members with opportunities to find new roles and paths to transition onto other projects. Where that’s not possible, we will support and work with each colleague with the utmost attention, care, and respect. Communicating these impacts has already begun and will be largely completed by early next quarter."

