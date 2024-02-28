Reel Fishing: Days of Summer Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Natsume has announced Reel Fishing: Days of Summer for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. It will launch this Summer.

"Reel Fishing was released in North America in 1997 and was the first fishing game to offer a photorealistic fishing experience with a strong focus on nature," said Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa. "Players loved this new style so much that Reel Fishing was one of the first fishing games to sell over one million units on PlayStation! We are excited to continue the legacy of this great series with Reel Fishing: Days of Summer."

Join three good friends as they spend the last days of summer together with one last memorable fishing trip! But who is the mysterious young boy they keep running into? Are there more to these fishing spots they’re visiting than meets the eye? Find out in Reel Fishing: Days of Summer! Catch over 40 species of fish from 14 different fishing locations and craft over 70 different kinds of tackle to lure the rarest of fish! Players can keep fish in a beautiful aquarium while leveling up and gaining new and exciting skills!

Celebrating more than 25 years of the fishing series, Reel Fishing was first released on PlayStation in North America in October 1997 and is included in PlayStation’s Greatest Hits collection, making it one of the console’s top-selling fishing games. Since then, Reel Fishing has launched on numerous consoles including Dreamcast, Nintendo 3DS, Wii, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch, but the fishing video game has always retained its classic style of fishing in nature. Reel Fishing: Days of Summer will be the 16th installment in the long-running series.

