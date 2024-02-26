EA Sports FC 24 Tops the UK Retail Charts, Helldivers 2 Sales Jump 20% - Sales

/ 518 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

EA Sports FC 24 is up two spots to take first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending February 24, 2024.

Hogwarts Legacy remained in second place, while Mario vs. Donkey Kong in its second week is down from first to third place with sales down 62 percent week-on-week.

Helldivers 2 in its third week climbed from seventh to fourth place as sales rose 20 percent. Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in fifth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up three spots to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Helldivers 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles